The 11 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Harrogate in April 2019 - revealed by police

The Harrogate streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 248 anti-social behaviour reports in Harrogate. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 12 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Cheltenham Crescent.

1. Cheltenham Crescent

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a petrol station close to Ripon Road.

2. Petrol Station

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Petty Whin Close.

3. Petty Whin Close

There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Haywra Street.

4. Haywra Street

