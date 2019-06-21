The 11 worst streets for anti-social behaviour in Harrogate in April 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 248 anti-social behaviour reports in Harrogate. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Cheltenham Crescent There were 12 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Cheltenham Crescent.

2. Petrol Station There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour in or near a petrol station close to Ripon Road.

3. Petty Whin Close There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Petty Whin Close.

4. Haywra Street There were five reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Haywra Street.

