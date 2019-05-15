Thanks after missing girl found safely following national appeal

Police have thanked people who came forward with information after a national appeal about a missing girl from Wakefield.

Nicole, from Wakefield, had been missing since 10.05pm on Friday, May 10.

The appeal for information went nationwide due to Nicole's connections across the country.

She was found on Thursday, May 16.

West Yorkshire Police issued this statement: "Missing Nicole Harris from Wakefield has been found safe and well in the Wakefield area this morning.

"Wakefield CID want to thank everyone who responded to appeals and came forwards with information."