Teenager pleads not guilty to murder of Seb Mitchell following stabbing in Harrogate

A 16-year-old boy has denied murdering teenager Seb Mitchell in Harrogate.

By Court Reporter
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:43 GMT- 1 min read

The youth, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today when he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police launched a murder investigation following an incident on Claro Road in the early hours of February 19, where Seb, 17, was found at a property with serious injuries.

He died at Leeds General Infirmary two days later.

Seb Mitchell was stabbed to death during an incident at a house on Claro Road in Harrogate
The youth accused of his murder was remanded in youth custody until the trial which is scheduled for August 14 and is due to last six-to-seven days.

There will be an intermediary hearing on July 7.