Teenager arrested after stolen car crashes following burglary at property in Harrogate
On Monday (July 14), residents of a property in the north of Harrogate noticed a bunch of keys had gone missing from inside their home.
Later that day, their car – which had been parked outside – was no longer there.
They reported the suspected theft to North Yorkshire Police, and details of the vehicle were immediately circulated to all officers on patrol in the nearby area.
At about 8.25pm, the stolen car was spotted by officers on Butterbur Way – it had just crashed into a parked car.
As more officers arrived, members of the public provided witness information, and a teenage suspect was located nearby.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving without insurance or a licence.
A roadside drug wipe tested positive for cannabis and he was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving.
He remains in custody at this time.