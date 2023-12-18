Teenager airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following two-vehicle collision between Harrogate and York

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a collision between Harrogate and York which saw a teenager airlifted to hospital.

The incident happened on Marston Lane, between the junctions of Green Lane and Atterwith Lane, at 9.18am on Friday, December 15.

It involved a white Mazda 2 car that was heading south and a grey Volkswagen Touareg SUV that was heading north.

An 18-year-old man, a rear seat passenger in the Mazda, had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters and was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Two other males from the vehicle, an 18-year-old driver and a 17-year-old front seat passenger, sustained injuries which are believed to be minor.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 33-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries and a three-year-old child in the vehicle was uninjured.

The stretch of road remained closed until 4.45pm while investigators worked at the scene and to allow both vehicles to be recovered safely.

North Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to the collision and motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have noticed either the white Mazda 2 or the grey Volkswagen Touareg prior to the incident.

If you can help, you should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Martin Hayes.