Teenage motorcyclist taken to hospital following Harrogate collision

A teenage motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision in Harrogate

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Skipton Road, Harrogate at the junction of St John's Grove.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday (January 28) and involved a white and black Toyota Aygo and a black Beta motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a 16-year-old male, was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, ask for PC 849, and quote reference 12250016992 when passing on information.