Teenage motorcyclist taken to hospital following Harrogate collision
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on Skipton Road, Harrogate at the junction of St John's Grove.
It happened at around 5.45pm on Tuesday (January 28) and involved a white and black Toyota Aygo and a black Beta motorbike.
The motorcyclist, a 16-year-old male, was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.
Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, ask for PC 849, and quote reference 12250016992 when passing on information.