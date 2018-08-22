Teenage girl and man due to appear in court after stabbing in Harrogate

A teenage girl and a 24-year-old man are due to appear in court after a man was stabbed in Harrogate town centre.

The man, 24, and 17-year-old girl, remain in custody, following the incident on Cambridge Road on Monday morning.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries after he was stabbed at around 8.30am by St Peter’s Church.

The pair appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with wounding with intent and have been remanded in custody until they are due to appear in York Crown Court on September 24.

North Yorkshire Police said that the injured man has now been released from hospital but officers are appealing to members of the public to assist them with investigations.

A spokesperson for NYP said: “Officers believe there were a number of people who passed the area of St Peter’s Church on Cambridge Road between 7.30am and 8.30am on the morning of Monday August 20 and officers are appealing to them to come forward.

“Please contact DC Sam Harding of Harrogate Serious Crime Team on 01609 643143 quoting reference 12180155086.”