Firefighters gathered to do a thorough clean up of the recreation ground on Wednesday May 31, but have urged those who use the grounds to proceed with caution as there may still be broken glass or potentially harmful waste to be found.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We have been to the recreational ground to carry out some community safety work.

“Please take care if you are exercising your pets, or just taking a walk, and beware of the following hazards:

Masham Firefighters removed waste found at Masham Recreation Grounds - Image: Masham Fire Station

“There are bits of small broken glass in the grass which could not be recovered.

“Biohazards were also found. These include human excrement, used nappies and syringes used for animals.”