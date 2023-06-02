News you can trust since 1836
Syringes, broken glass and human excrement removed from Masham recreational ground

Masham Fire and Rescue Service have issued a warning to residents after hazardous waste was found on Masham Recreation Ground.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

Firefighters gathered to do a thorough clean up of the recreation ground on Wednesday May 31, but have urged those who use the grounds to proceed with caution as there may still be broken glass or potentially harmful waste to be found.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We have been to the recreational ground to carry out some community safety work.

“Please take care if you are exercising your pets, or just taking a walk, and beware of the following hazards:

Masham Firefighters removed waste found at Masham Recreation Grounds - Image: Masham Fire StationMasham Firefighters removed waste found at Masham Recreation Grounds - Image: Masham Fire Station
“There are bits of small broken glass in the grass which could not be recovered.

“Biohazards were also found. These include human excrement, used nappies and syringes used for animals.”

The fire service has warned that there may still be pieces of broken glass in the area - Image: Masham Fire StationThe fire service has warned that there may still be pieces of broken glass in the area - Image: Masham Fire Station
