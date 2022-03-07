Suspected stolen car recovered near Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police said they received the call at 6.45am on Sunday March 6 after the Peugeot 208 was taken from outside the address on Cochrane Street in Selby.

“Our Force Control Room staff immediately started carrying out work with our automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system,” said a force spokesman.

“The team managed to track the movements of the stolen vehicle and alerted officers on the ground.

“At 8.20am a police vehicle picked up sight of the car traveling on the A1237 towards Poppleton in the York area.

“It failed to stop for the police and a pursuit commenced.

“The car had its tyres punctured by a stinger device and it was brought to a stop near to the A1(M) at Junction 48 for Boroughbridge.”

A 17-year-old boy, from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A 16-year-old boy, from Selby, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft.

He was charged with aggravated vehicle taking without the owner’s consent, theft from a motor vehicle and possessing criminal property, an e-scooter.