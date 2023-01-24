Yasin Hussain, of Leadhall Crescent, was due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on November 3 last year on two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, but did not show.

The 30-year-old is also wanted by West Yorkshire Police for failing to appear at court for motoring offences.

Hussain is thought to be a flight risk with checks taking place with Border Force officials, as he is known to have travelled outside the UK in recent months before returning.

Yasin Hussain, pictured, is wanted by police after failing to attend court. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Search efforts are ongoing in the Harrogate and the Leeds area, including Harehills, Gipton, Roundhay and Armley, where he is known to have links.

Officers are continuing to cooperate with Hussain’s solicitor, urging him to hand himself in to police.

Anyone with information about Hussain’s location or possible sightings is encouraged to report online via the North Yorkshire Police website, or call 101, select option one and speak with the Force Control Room.