Suspected Harrogate drug dealer arrested after being spotted by police patrol

A suspected drug dealer has been arrested after being spotted by a police patrol in Harrogate.

In the early hours of August 28, North Yorkshire Police officers were on patrol in Woodlands Drive when they spotted a man dressed in dark clothing, who made off as they approached.

After a search of the area, they spotted him again on Hookstone Chase and he ran off - but before long he was caught and detained by pursuing officers.

The man was arrested and searched, and found to have a large amount of suspected Class A drugs, cannabis, and cash on him.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody, where he remains while our enquiries continue.