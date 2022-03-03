Stolen stock worth £1m recovered near Wetherby

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said that aroun 1.30am on Thursday March 3, someone entered a delivery compound in the Sherburn area and connected an artic trailer to the lorry cab that they were driving.

“They proceeded to smash through the locked gate and made off with what is believed to be around £1million worth of stock,” said the force spokesman.

“Units immediately headed to the area and located the vehicle coming off the A1 at Wetherby.”

They said the driver ran off on foot, down a hawthorn-strewn embankment.

“Despite an area search, which included one of our dog units and one of our police drones, we were unable to locate the suspect,” added the spokesman.

“But we were chuffed to be able to stop this crime escalating in its tracks and reunite one of our local businesses with its valuable stock.

“The suspect remains outstanding but is likely nursing numerous cuts and bruises.”