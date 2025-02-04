Stolen caravan tracked down within 24 hours after theft from Knaresborough in joint police operation
In the early hours of Friday, January 31, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a caravan had been stolen from a rural location near Knaresborough.
CCTV enquiries showed the Bailey Unicorn Madrid caravan being towed away a few hours earlier by a Land Rover.
A broken lock was found at the location.
The same day, acting on information, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force – supported by colleagues from West Yorkshire Police – attended a location in Leeds.
There they found not only the caravan, but also a Land Rover Discovery with suspected fake number plates.
Both were seized and taken to a secure location for forensic examination – after which, the caravan will be returned to its rightful owner.
Sergeant David Lund, of the Rural Task Force, said: “This is an excellent result for the victim, and shows how we will work effectively with neighbouring police forces to track down stolen vehicles and property.”