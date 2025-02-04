Stolen caravan tracked down within 24 hours after theft from Knaresborough in joint police operation

A stolen caravan has been found by police and will be returned to its rightful owner – less than 24 hours after thieves towed it away.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Friday, January 31, North Yorkshire Police received a report that a caravan had been stolen from a rural location near Knaresborough.

CCTV enquiries showed the Bailey Unicorn Madrid caravan being towed away a few hours earlier by a Land Rover.

A broken lock was found at the location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A stolen caravan has been found by police less than 24 hours after thieves towed it away from a rural location near Knaresborough

The same day, acting on information, officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Task Force – supported by colleagues from West Yorkshire Police – attended a location in Leeds.

There they found not only the caravan, but also a Land Rover Discovery with suspected fake number plates.

Both were seized and taken to a secure location for forensic examination – after which, the caravan will be returned to its rightful owner.

Sergeant David Lund, of the Rural Task Force, said: “This is an excellent result for the victim, and shows how we will work effectively with neighbouring police forces to track down stolen vehicles and property.”