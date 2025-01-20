Staff member assaulted in violent robbery at supermarket in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a robbery at a supermarket in Harrogate.

The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, January 18 at the Morrisons Daily store on King Edwards Drive in Bilton.

At around 7.20am, shortly after a member of staff opened the store, a male entered and took two trays of vapes from inside the shop.

The staff member confronted the suspect and was punched in the face and threatened with further violence.

The suspect then ran off with a number of vapes.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man with a rucksack in the streets surrounding the store, either before or after the incident, to get in touch.

“We are also appealing to anyone who may have recorded the suspect on CCTV, doorbell video camera, or dashcam if they were driving past at the time.” If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to Harrogate CID.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250010366 when providing any details regarding the incident.