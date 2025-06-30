Staff member assaulted during robbery at Harrogate town centre shop as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a robbery at a shop in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at approximately 4pm on Thursday, June 26 at One Stop on Devonshire Place and involved a man stealing alcohol from the shop.

In the process of doing so, he assaulted one of the staff members.

Thankfully, the staff member was not injured.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for witnesses who may have seen the assault on the staff member which took place outside the store.”

The man is described as white, 5ft 10inch tall, with short ginger hair which is slightly balding.

He was also wearing a dark grey/black tracksuit, white socks and trainers.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Elizabeth Parry.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250116179 when providing any details regarding the incident.