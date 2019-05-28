Stabbing in Harrogate - police issue update on investigation

A 17-year-old boy who was arrested following a stabbing outside Harrogate's Hydro leisure facility, has now been released from bail while under investigation, North Yorkshire Police has confirmed today.

Arson at Harrogate school - here's everything we know so far

The police investigation is still ongoing.

A man was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest after the incident on April 29, which happened at around 11am near the benches outside The Hydro on Jennyfield Drive.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson told the Harrogate Advertiser at the time: "A 17 year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Officers are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with any information, to get in touch."