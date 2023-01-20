Roads near the main entrance to the Gledhow have been closed according to reports.

Some are reporting issues with access and being allowed on to the site this morning.

West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.

The bomb disposal unit at the hospital

More to follow shortly.

UPDATE 8.20am:

Pictures from the scene show the bomb disposal unit has arrived.

A large cordon is in place around the hospital.

St James's Hospital

Some from inside the hospital said they have been moved away from windows inside the ward.

POLICE STATEMENT 8.45AM:

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital, in Beckett Street, Leeds.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety.

Bomb disposal teams at the scene of Leeds St James's Hospital

“Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.

“People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.”

People inside the hospital have been moved away from windows and onto corridors, one source said.