St James's Hospital incident: Emergency services at St James's Hospital in Leeds due to 'suspicious package' incident
The emergency services are currently at St James's University Hospital in Leeds with a large police presence due to a ‘suspicious package’.
Roads near the main entrance to the Gledhow have been closed according to reports.
Some are reporting issues with access and being allowed on to the site this morning.
West Yorkshire Police has been contacted for comment.
More to follow shortly.
UPDATE 8.20am:
Pictures from the scene show the bomb disposal unit has arrived.
A large cordon is in place around the hospital.
Some from inside the hospital said they have been moved away from windows inside the ward.
POLICE STATEMENT 8.45AM:
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a suspicious package incident outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital, in Beckett Street, Leeds.
“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety.
“Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.
“People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.”
People inside the hospital have been moved away from windows and onto corridors, one source said.
One eyewitness at the hospital told the Yorkshire Post: “I am a patient on the respiratory ward and we have all been moved out of our rooms onto the corridors and into the staff rooms.”