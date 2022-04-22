Six people including six-year-old boy injured following serious crash on A59 near Hopperton

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a serious crash that left a young child and five others with injuries.

The incident happened on the A59 near Hopperton shortly before 8pm on Saturday, April 16 and involved a blue Vauxhall Zafira and a silver Seat Leon.

A six-year-old boy in the Seat was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where his condition was described as stable.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six people including a six-year-old boy were left injured following a serious crash on the A59 near Hopperton last weekend

Three other occupants of the car, all from Lancashire and aged between 16 and 25 years old, were taken to hospital with minor injuries and were later discharged.

The occupants of the Vauxhall Zafira, a man and woman in their thirties from the York area, were treated for minor injuries in hospital and later released.

The stretch of road was closed for around six hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles to be recovered.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to help assist the investigation.

In particular, they are appealing for dash camera or CCTV footage of road users on the A59 between 7.40pm and 7.50pm.

If you can help, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Jack Dodsworth or you can email [email protected]