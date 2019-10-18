Six arrested as police board buses and trains in county-lines drug-dealing crackdown

A crackdown on cross-county drug dealing in Harrogate and surrounding district has seen six people arrested.

North Yorkshire Police also carried out 53 welfare visits to cuckooing victims and safeguarded 16 adults during a national week of coordinated action to tackle “county lines” drug dealing.

County lines is the name given to a form of organised crime in which drug dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people - including children - and force them to deal drugs in smaller towns and cities. It takes its name from the mobile phone lines used by dealers to communicate between towns and advertise their drugs for sale.

The Week of Intensification, coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC), began on 7 October and involved all police forces across the country.

In North Yorkshire, officers also boarded trains and buses to raise awareness of how to spot children who may have been exploited and are traveling to North Yorkshire to sell drugs.

Young people who have been groomed and exploited by drug dealers often travel long distances in taxis or buses and use cash – often high amounts - to pay their fare.

In York, the residents of two entire streets were visited in partnership with the City of York Council due to ongoing issues relating to drug dealing and to check on the welfare of some of the residents.

Last month a report published by North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commisoner Julia Mulligan revealed Harrogate as the area of North Yorkshire hit hardest by heroin and crack cocaine gangs.

The report stated that Harrogate is impacted by seven lines, York by four, Scarborough and Whitby by two, and Skipton by one. Six lines originate in West Yorkshire, three in Manchester, two in Liverpool and one in Cleveland.

Chief Inspector Emma Aldred of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Due to the exploitation of vulnerable people and the violence that’s often associated with it, disrupting county lines remains a major priority for North Yorkshire Police

“The week of intensification is an opportunity to highlight how we are tackling this issue in North Yorkshire, but what we also want to make clear, is that our work is going on every day of every week.

“Due to the vulnerability of its victims, working with partners to provide wrap-around care and support is also important if we are to break the cycle of drug dependency, vulnerability and antisocial behaviour associated with county lines. My thanks go to all our partners who work with us every day to tackle this complex area of criminality and the social problems it brings with it.

“Information from the public is also vital and helps to shape operational activity, so my plea to members of the public is please continue to report information, no matter how insignificant you think it might be. Your information could be the crucial piece we need, or help to safeguard a vulnerable child or adult.”

Anyone with concerns about county lines can speak to local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency. If you’d rather stay anonymous you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you are a young person who is worried about being involved in county lines, or knows someone who is, you can speak to an adult and let them know how you feel.

You can also contact www.fearless.org who allow you to pass on information about crime anonymously.

You can also contact Childline on 0800 1111 – they are a private and confidential service where you can talk to counsellors about anything that is worrying you.