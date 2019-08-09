Shoplifting spree at Harrogate supermarket - police issue CCTV images of men they would like to speak to

Do you recognise these men captured on CCTV? - Police would like to speak to them following a shoplifting incident at a Harrogate supermarket.

It happened at Jennyfields Co-Op on June 15 at 1pm, and despite extensive enquiries by police since then, the two men have not been identified or located.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the CCTV images, as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Police Constable Wicks or email harry.wicks@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk .

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting police reference number 12190107706 when passing on information.