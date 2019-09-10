Shoplifting incident at Ripon supermarket - do you recognise this man on CCTV?

A CCTV image has been released by police following a shoplifting incident at a Ripon supermarket.

Alcohol was stolen from the city's Sainsbury's store on August 12, and North Yorkshire Police have just issued a photograph of a man that they would like to speak to.

A police spokesperson said: "We would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images, as we believe he may have information that will help with the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 539 Williams, or email Rebecca.williams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.