Shop owners in Harrogate urged not to sell eggs and flour to young people over Halloween

Police in North Yorkshire are asking shop owners to make sure that they don’t sell items such as eggs and flour to young people who may be using them to commit anti-social behaviour over the Halloween period.

They are also being reminded about legislation governing the sale and use of fireworks as Bonfire Night approaches.

The warning comes as North Yorkshire Police is urging people enjoying Halloween and Bonfire Night to stay safe.

Police officers, Police Community Support Officers and Special Constables will be carrying out patrols in local communities to ensure that everyone feels safe, and to deal with any issues that do occur.

They are reminding young people to only trick or treat in their own neighbourhood unless they’re with an adult and to avoid going out alone.

They’re also asking youngsters to stay in well-lit areas where there are plenty of houses, avoid cutting through back alleys, ginnels or fields, and to make sure an adult knows the area they plan to visit and what time they will be back.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Although this time of year is fun and exciting for many, we still need to be very mindful to those in our communities, particularly the elderly and vulnerable, who can feel intimidated and frightened.

“We urge parents and guardians to speak to their children to ensure that they understand how their actions could leave others distressed or upset. And if you know that a family member or a neighbour is vulnerable, please keep an eye out for them to help prevent them from becoming concerned about being a victim of crime. Look out for ‘no callers please’ posters and respect your neighbours.

“We are working closely with the Fire and Rescue Service and we urge people not to take risks with fireworks. Anyone caught supplying fireworks to under 18s or lighting them in the street can expect to be dealt with robustly.”