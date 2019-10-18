Shocking footage of man driving dangerously on the A59 which links Harrogate to York has been released

Shocking footage of a man driving recklessly on the A59 has been used as part of an operation to convict dangerous drivers.

The 4x4 driver squeezed between two vehicles as they travelled at speed on the A59 and was banned from driving for 18 months and made to do unpaid community work after another driver sent dashcam footage to North Yorkshire Police. He was convicted of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

This comes as the force relaunches a popular road safety initiative, sharing some of the worst driving recorded by the public.

Dashcam footage captured by road users and sent to police as part of Operation Spartan has resulted in multiple drivers being convicted of dangerous driving and other serious road offences.

As part of the relaunch, upgrades will make it quicker and easier for members of the public to share footage with officers.

There are now around 3 million dashcams in the UK, and police are increasingly using footage to prosecute dangerous drivers or investigate serious collisions.

People who have captured clips of poor driving or riding can now visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/baddriving and flag it up to North Yorkshire Police.

They can also easily submit a written description of the offence if they do not have video.

Specially-trained officers will review every report to see if an offence has been captured and whether they can prosecute the offender.

Motorists may then be taken to court, where they could face fines, penalty points, a driving ban or even a prison sentence.

For lesser offences, police may offer them an educational driver awareness course, personal visits or send them a written warning or educational letter about their actions.

North Yorkshire Police has already used video supplied by members of the public to successfully prosecute, including a man who was given a suspended prison sentence for dangerous driving after a shocking high-speed overtake on the A19 in the face of oncoming traffic. He was also banned from driving for 20 months after the footage was used in his court case.

Another man was banned from driving for a year for a dangerous undertake and erratic driving on the A1(M).

Inspector Jeremy Bartley, who leads Op Spartan, said: “Even very experienced traffic officers sometimes gasp at the dashcam footage we’re sent by members of the public as part of Op Spartan.

“It shows astonishingly bad driving that could have killed or horrifically injured innocent road users.

“We police 6,000 miles of road 365 days of the year but we can’t be everywhere, and Operation Spartan has been a huge hit with the public. So we’ve relaunched it with upgrades to the way dashcam footage can be submitted, improvements to the web page and more. This makes the whole process a lot easier and quicker - people can send us reports of bad driving in just a few clicks.

“We’ve also fine tuned the way our officers can access and process videos and written reports. This means we can review more reported incidents, tackle more driving offences and ultimately make the roads of North Yorkshire safer for everyone.”

To share dashcam footage or written information about bad driving you have experienced, and for more information about Op Spartan, visit www.northyorkshire.police.uk/baddriving

North Yorkshire Police has said it is important to report the incident within 14 days of it taking place, as this increases its chance of successfully investigating and prosecuting offences.