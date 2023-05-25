Sheep sustains 'nasty' throat injury in sheep worrying attack at Stainburn, near Harrogate

The incident happened between midday on Saturday May 13 and 9am on Sunday May 14.

A sheep was chased which resulted in a nasty injury to its throat, police say.

Officers from our Rural Task Force are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of sheep worrying at Stainburn, near Harrogate.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Mackay.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.