Sheep stolen from Boroughbridge field

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of 64 sheep from a field off the A168 at Marton cum Grafton.

It happened between 5pm on April 27 and 7am the following day, when 48 ewes in lamb (39 Beltex and 9 Bleu du Maine) and 16 hoggs (all Beltex, young sheep aged 9-18 months) were stolen - with a value of tens of thousands of pounds.

“They were stolen from a field on Legram Lane,” said a North Yorkshire spokesman.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is believed a wagon would have been used to take the sheep.

“We are asking for your assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, we’re appealing for information about any wagons in the vicinity in the early hours of 28 April, or anything else that may assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Chloe Kinnear. You can also email [email protected]