Seven sheep killed after vehicle drives through field between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after seven sheep died in a field between Boroughbridge and Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the outskirts of Staveley, heading towards Minskip, overnight between Tuesday 12 and Wednesday 13 November.

Officers believe a vehicle – probably a 4x4 - was deliberately driven over the perimeter fence and at the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspect drove around 200m down a farm track off Minskip Road, before leaving the track and driving in a figure-of-eight in the field.

The police have launched an investigation after seven sheep were killed in a field between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge

The farmer discovered the dead sheep at around 10am on Wednesday and a vet was called.

Seven died in the incident, which appears to be random, and the rest of the flock was found in a distressed state.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We have launched a criminal investigation and have been carrying out enquiries in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As part of this, we are appealing for any information about the incident, the vehicle involved which may have wool attached to it, or any CCTV or dashcam footage of a 4x4 vehicle in the area around the time of the incident.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police, on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Joseph Paxton.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/