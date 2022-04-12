Serious assault in Tadcaster

Police appeal

The alleged attack is believed to have happened on Commercial Street, between 9.30-9.45pm on Monday April 11.

“The incident involved two white males, one wearing a dark coloured coat and the other wearing a black and orange coat,” said a spokesman for North Yorkshire Police.

“We would like to speak to these males about a serious head injury inflicted on a third male.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is believed a weapon had been used to cause the head injury.”

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Emily Blackwell. Alternatively, email [email protected]

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.