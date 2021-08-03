Serious assault in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened in the early hours of the morning at around 3am, and although the exact location is unknown at this time, it is possibly in the vicinity of Field Drive and York Road.

“The victim, a 23-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary where he was treated and later discharged following treatment to a small cut to his abdomen,” added the spokesman.

Officers are appealing to anyone who saw or heard a disturbance in the area at the time of the assault and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information, to contact the police.

In particular, they are appealing for any CCTV including personal doorbell footage or dashcam and any information that will help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Danielle Nugent. Alternatively, email [email protected]

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.