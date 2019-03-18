Senseless vandalism hits Harrogate cafe

More vandalism has been reported at Harrogate's Valley Gardens - this time, striking at the popular Magnesia Well cafe.

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that furniture outside the cafe was damaged on Saturday at around 6pm.

A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 6pm on Saturday 16th March, two youths damaged items of outdoor furniture. It was noted that one youth was male, other female. They ran off in the direction of the main entrance towards the main entrance near the Pump Room Museum. If you have any information, please call police quoting NYP-16032019-0457."

Last week, the 'Advertiser shared images of fresh graffiti that had appeared at the gardens, in a separate and unrelated incident.

A wave of issues in recent years has taken place usually in the summer at the Valley Gardens, with vandalism, broken beer bottles and arson attacks.

Last year saw complaints from local councillors about the perceived lack of action over the issues in the award-winning park. The Friends of Valley Gardens have raised the problems in the past with Harrogate Borough Council, who own the park, and the police. Both say they are always vigilant in protecting the Valley Gardens but some question whether there should be more CCTV cameras in the area.