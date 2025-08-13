Search for wanted Harrogate man Clifford Church continues

Details of Clifford Church's distinctive tattoos have been released

The search for wanted Harrogate man Clifford Church is continuing after the 62 year old breached his bail conditions.

Police in Harrogate have released additional information with regards to the appearance of Church, including details of several distinctive tattoos that may have come to people’s attention.

Church has a number of tattoos, including a dot on his left cheek and a half inch line to his eyebrow.

On his left arm he has NUFC and Newcastle United, UB40, a love heart, a cross near his wrist and dotted lines across his left wrist.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Clifford Church in the last six days to get in touch

On his right arm he has a ship and web across his right wrist.

When he was last seen he was carrying a rucksack, and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

He has connections to York, Leeds, Durham and the Cleveland area and could have travelled to any of these areas.

Extensive enquiries are continuing to find him and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to contact them as a matter of urgency.

It is possible that Church has used public transport to travel outside of Harrogate and police are appealing to passengers and operators of buses, taxis and trains to get in touch if they have seen him since Thursday (August 7).

Officers are also warning anyone who may be harbouring him that are committing a criminal offence and may face prosecution.

Anyone who sees him, or who has any information about his current whereabouts, should call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

Other information can be passed on by calling 101.

Those wishing to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Crimestoppers may also pay a reward in certain circumstances.

Quote reference 12250147354 when passing on information.