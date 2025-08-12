Search continues for wanted Harrogate man Clifford Church

Clifford Ian Church

The search for wanted Clifford Ian Church, 62, from Harrogate is continuing.

Church is wanted for breaching his probation conditions and in connection with a second investigation following an incident on August 7 in Harrogate.

Extensive enquiries are continuing including searches of CCTV in the Harrogate area.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to contact them as a matter of urgency.

It is possible that Church has used public transport to travel outside of Harrogate and officers are appealing to passengers and operators of buses, taxis and trains to contact them if they have seen him since Thursday.

He has connections to York, Leeds, Durham and the Cleveland area.

Church is believed to be carrying a rucksack, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, should call immediately on 999.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.