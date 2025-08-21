Search continues for Harrogate man wanted by North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police is continuing its search for a wanted man from Harrogate.

Clifford Church, 62, from Harrogate, is wanted for breaching his probation conditions and in connection with a second serious incident.

Officers believe he is now in Leeds and is using buses and trains to travel around the city.

He has a number of tattoos including a dot on his left cheek and a half inch line to his eyebrow.

On his left arm, he has NUFC and Newcastle United, UB40, a love heart, a cross near his wrist, and dotted lines across his left wrist.

On his right arm, he has a ship and web across his right wrist.

When Church was last seen, he was carrying a rucksack and wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

He also has connections to York, Durham and the Cleveland area.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries are continuing to find him and officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him, or knows where he is now, to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"We’re appealing to passengers, drivers and operators of buses, taxis and trains to contact us if they have seen him.”

Officers are also warning that anyone who may be harbouring him is committing a criminal offence and may face prosecution.

Anyone who sees Church, or who has any information about his current whereabouts, should call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999.

For any other information, call 101.

Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250147354 when providing any details regarding the incident.