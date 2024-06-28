Rubber mats worth over £25,000 stolen from Hilton hotel in Harrogate as police launch investigation
The incident took place at 10.18pm on Wednesday (June 26) when around 100 industrial rubber mats, valued at over £25,000, were taken from the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A large vehicle will have been used, due to the large size of these mats.
“We’re particularly appealing for information about a flatbed truck and three men who were seen at the location at the time."
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240113680 when providing any details regarding the incident.