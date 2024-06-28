Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following the theft of industrial rubber mats from a hotel in Harrogate.

The incident took place at 10.18pm on Wednesday (June 26) when around 100 industrial rubber mats, valued at over £25,000, were taken from the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “A large vehicle will have been used, due to the large size of these mats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re particularly appealing for information about a flatbed truck and three men who were seen at the location at the time."

A total of 100 industrial rubber mats have been stolen from the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Nabiel Galab.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.