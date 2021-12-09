Royal boost: Harrogate police centre delighted as Princess Royal become new patron

St Andrews - A registered charity supported by voluntary donations from police officers, Harrogate's Police Treatment Centre was opened in 1897.

Called St Andrews, it is only one of two treatment centres nationwide where serving and retired police officers can receive treatment following an illness or injury, with the aim of assisting their return to better health.

Patrick Cairns, chief executive of the PTC, said: "We are delighted to announce that The Princess Royal has agreed to become the Patron of the Police Treatment Centres (PTC)."

The other centre is based at Castlebrae in Auchterarder in Perthshire, Scotland.

Located at Harlow Moor Road, St Andrews, the Harrogate PTC is looking forward to welcoming Her Royal Highness to the centre to see first-hand the work it does.

"For Her Royal Highness to convey her support for the Police Treatment Centres by becoming our patron is a tremendous honour for our charity.

"It is clear that The Princess Royal understands the challenges that the police service are currently under and the work that we do at the PTC in treating ill and injured police officers for a range of physical and mental health injuries.”

Her Royal Highness started undertaking public work at the age of 18, when her first engagement was the opening of an educational and training centre in Shropshire in 1969.

Since then, she has established significant and ongoing relationships with a number of charities and organisations across the Commonwealth and has one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the Royal Family.

The previous Princess Royal, Mary, Countess of Harewood was the Police Treatment Centre’s Patron from 1953 to 1965.

Almost 4,000 serving and retired officers attend the police treatment centres each year and most receive intensive physiotherapy.

Others seek support with stress-related conditions or anxiety and depression as part of our psychological wellbeing programme.