Robbery in Ripon city centre - here's everything we know so far

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a robbery that happened in Ripon city centre.

The incident started at around 9.15pm on June 27 in Cathedral Gardens (which run between Ripon Cathedral and Sainbury’s upper car park,) and then continued across the car park towards St Marygate.

It involved a group of four men in their late teens. The victim was struck by one of them, and £20 stolen was from him. The victim sustained a facial injury.

One of the group is described as white, 19 years of age, slim build, 5ft10-6ft tall, wearing a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms. He had acne on his face.

Another is described as white, 16-19 years of age, with "scruffy brown fair hair, and of a tubby build," wearing a light blue t-shirt.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have been in their vehicles in and around Sainsbury’s car park in Ripon at the time with dashcam footage that may be of evidential value.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Lana Beardsley. You can also email lana.beardsley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190116077.