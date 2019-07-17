Robbery at Harrogate phone shop - Horror as young people threaten staff

A group of young people threatened a member of staff as they robbed a Harrogate phone shop in broad daylight this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Police were called to the iStore on James Street at 4.20pm - the young people stole a number of mobile phones and laptops, and threatened a member of staff with a screwdriver when they were challenged.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A member of staff challenged the group and was threatened with a screwdriver. They ran off from the shop and got into a black vehicle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw the youths, who are described as dark-skinned with short dark hair, or finds any discarded Apple products, should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 347 of 17 July."