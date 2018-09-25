Road re-opens after man dies in collision near Boroughbridge.

A man in his 30s has died after he was hit by a van while walking along the B6265 between Green Hammerton and Boroughbridge.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted at 4am Sunday September 23 by the Ambulance Service to a collision between a van and a pedestrian, near to Marton cum Grafton, on the B6265.

Emergency services attended the scene the man, who was in his thirties, had died.

The road has now been re-opened after it was closed on Sunday to allow the Collision Investigation Unit to conduct a full and thorough investigation of the scene.

Anyone who was travelling along the B6265 at the time of the incident, or who has any information which would assist the investigation, is asked to dial 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference NYP-23092018-0089.