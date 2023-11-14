North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision in Harrogate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened involving a pedestrian and a grey BMW 3-Series happened at around 4.10pm on Monday (13 November) on North Park Road.

The pedestrian, a woman is in her late 70s, was struck by the car and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large section of North Park Road, including junctions with Queen’s Parade, York Place and Harcourt Drive, were forced to close for several hours to allow investigation work to take place

North Park Road in Harrogate was forced to close for several hours following a serious road traffic collision

Police are appealing for any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

They are also urging anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage showing the grey BMW 3-Series in the moments before the collision to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, should email Traffic Sergeant Jon Moss at [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jon Moss.