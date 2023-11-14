News you can trust since 1836
Road in Harrogate forced to close for several hours after 70-year-old woman suffers serious injuries following collision with car

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman suffered serious injuries following a collision in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:27 GMT
The incident happened involving a pedestrian and a grey BMW 3-Series happened at around 4.10pm on Monday (13 November) on North Park Road.

The pedestrian, a woman is in her late 70s, was struck by the car and was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A large section of North Park Road, including junctions with Queen’s Parade, York Place and Harcourt Drive, were forced to close for several hours to allow investigation work to take place

North Park Road in Harrogate was forced to close for several hours following a serious road traffic collisionNorth Park Road in Harrogate was forced to close for several hours following a serious road traffic collision
Police are appealing for any witnesses who are yet to come forward, or anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident.

They are also urging anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage showing the grey BMW 3-Series in the moments before the collision to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, should email Traffic Sergeant Jon Moss at [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jon Moss.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP13112023-0349 when sharing any information.