Ripon supermarket evacuated after bomb scare sparked by discovery of suspected World War II device
Aldi on Stonebridgegate was evacuated at around 2.30pm on Monday (July 7) after a member of the public contacted the police about an unexploded device that he had found while clearing out a relative’s home.
The item, believed to be a World War II device, had been transported in their car which was parked close to the store and the car park.
A cordon was put in place as a precaution to protect members of the public and the car park was evacuated.
The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were consulted and they attended the scene.
The item was taken away by the EOD for safe disposal elsewhere.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to the store and members of the public for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”