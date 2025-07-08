Ripon supermarket evacuated after bomb scare sparked by discovery of suspected World War II device

A supermarket in Ripon was evacuated yesterday after police were notified of an unexploded device in a car that was parked near the site.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi on Stonebridgegate was evacuated at around 2.30pm on Monday (July 7) after a member of the public contacted the police about an unexploded device that he had found while clearing out a relative’s home.

The item, believed to be a World War II device, had been transported in their car which was parked close to the store and the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cordon was put in place as a precaution to protect members of the public and the car park was evacuated.

Aldi in Ripon was evacuated on Monday (July 7) after a member of the public contacted the police about an unexploded World War II device that he had found while clearing out a relative’s home

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were consulted and they attended the scene.

The item was taken away by the EOD for safe disposal elsewhere.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to the store and members of the public for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”