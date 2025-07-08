Ripon supermarket evacuated after bomb scare sparked by discovery of suspected World War II device

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:21 BST
A supermarket in Ripon was evacuated yesterday after police were notified of an unexploded device in a car that was parked near the site.

Aldi on Stonebridgegate was evacuated at around 2.30pm on Monday (July 7) after a member of the public contacted the police about an unexploded device that he had found while clearing out a relative’s home.

The item, believed to be a World War II device, had been transported in their car which was parked close to the store and the car park.

A cordon was put in place as a precaution to protect members of the public and the car park was evacuated.

Aldi in Ripon was evacuated on Monday (July 7) after a member of the public contacted the police about an unexploded World War II device that he had found while clearing out a relative’s home

The Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team (EOD) were consulted and they attended the scene.

The item was taken away by the EOD for safe disposal elsewhere.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our thanks go to the store and members of the public for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

