Ripon pub robbed at knifepoint by man with teardrop tattoo as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a knife point robbery inside a pub in Ripon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Friday (January 24) at The Golden Lion pub on Allhallowgate.

The suspect brandished a knife and threatened a staff member before demanding that the till is opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offender then made off on foot in an unknown direction having stolen a quantity of cash from the till.

The police are appealing for witnesses and information following a knife point robbery inside The Golden Lion pub in Ripon

The suspect is described as a white man, aged mid-20s with a ginger beard, and a teardrop tattoo under his left eye.

He was wearing a black hoodie, navy jogging bottoms, black gloves, and white trainers and had his hood up at the time of the robbery.

Detective Sergeant Tom Barker, from Harrogate and Craven CID, said: “The description given of the suspect is very distinctive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is therefore likely that he is known to someone who is reading this appeal.

“I also encourage residents who are local to The Golden Lion pub to check their doorbell and private CCTV footage from around the time of the incident.

“If you were driving near to the location at the time, please check your dashcam for anyone who matches the description of the suspect or any suspicious behaviour.

“I can reassure the local community that this type of incident is rare, however they do leave a lasting impact on victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As such, we are doing everything we can to ensure this suspect is arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250014465 when providing any details regarding the incident.