Ripon police's CCTV appeal to identify people in these images as they investigate theft in shop
North Yorkshire Police is asking for help to identify the people in CCTV images taken during an incident in a shop in the Harrogate district.
The police would like to speak to them following the theft of goods worth around £309 from Holland Barratt in Ripon on Monday, July 10.
They say they believe the people in the images will have information that could assist their investigation.
If you recognise them, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230127884
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.