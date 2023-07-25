Ripon police's CCTV appeal to identify people in these images as they investigate theft in shop

The police would like to speak to them following the theft of goods worth around £309 from Holland Barratt in Ripon on Monday, July 10.

They say they believe the people in the images will have information that could assist their investigation.

If you recognise them, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information for incident number 12230127884

Do you recognise this person? North Yorkshire police believe the person in this image will have information that could assist their investigation. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)