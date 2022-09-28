Ripon duo among 12 charged as part of UK to Dubai cash smuggling probe

Twelve people have been charged as part of an investigation into cash smuggling from the UK to Dubai.

All 12 are suspected of being cash couriers, responsible for transporting large amounts of money on flights from the UK to Dubai.

Jonathan Johnson, 54 and Jo Emma Larvin , 43, both of Grantley, Ripon, were among 11 to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on September 28 charged with removal of property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, they knew or suspected, constituted or represented others benefit from criminal conduct, contrary to section 327 (1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

A 12th individual was charged with attempting to remove property from England and Wales, namely cash, which, she knew or suspected, constituted or represented others’ benefit from criminal conduct, contrary to section 1 of the Criminal Attempts Act 1981.