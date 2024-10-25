Ripon drug dealer jailed for over seven years for large-scale distribution of cocaine and cannabis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Ripon, who is described as a career drug dealer, has been jailed for the large-scale distribution of cocaine and cannabis.

Two of his accomplices were sentenced alongside him for their part in the conspiracy.

Daniel John Butler, 41, of Bondgate in Ripon, is described as a well-connected and organised drug supplier, who supplied large amounts of cocaine and cannabis to dealers lower down the chain.

In April 2024, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and three counts of conspiracy to supply cannabis.

On Thursday (October 25), he was jailed for concurrent sentences totalling seven-and-a-half years.

His co-defendant, Craig James Kent, 43, of Carleton Minniott in Thirsk, was the up-stream supplier of cannabis products to Daniel Butler.

Kent’s contacts in Spain and Albania enabled him to supply large amounts of the drugs.

Kent was jailed for three-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Courtney Nicola Sweeney, 26, of Ure Bank Top in Ripon, bought cannabis edibles from Butler and sold them on for profit.

She also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of cannabis.

She was sentenced to a community order consisting of 18 hours of unpaid work and a £50 fine.

All three defendants appeared at York Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday, October 24.

The investigation began in June 2021 when Butler’s car was stopped by officers as he drove to York where he was found to be in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine.

In addition to supplying cocaine to York drug dealers, two of whom have since received lengthy jail terms, the evidence showed that Butler was involved in organised networks of cannabis supply.

Between December 2020 and June 2021, he was involved in the supply of large amounts of cannabis bud and cannabis edibles, some of which were destined to be exported to Australia in bulk amounts.

Investigating officer, DC Laurence Longworth, of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit, said: ​​"The evidence showed that Craig Kent was a large-scale supplier of cannabis to Daniel Butler, who in turn supplied multiple kilogram amounts to his own customers.

"Craig Kent sourced his product from Albanian suppliers and persons overseas.

"He and Butler were involved in lending tens of thousands of pounds of product to other drug suppliers, and made serious threats of violence when those people could not make payment.

"Though they were careful to avoid police attention, the enterprise was dismantled though the effective work of officers when they stopped Butler’s vehicle."