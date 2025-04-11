Ripon child rapist sentenced to 18 years in prison

James Laing has been sentenced to 18 years in prison

James Laing, 39, of Ripon, has been sent to prison for 18 years after being found guilty of two counts of raping a child under 13, seven counts of sexual assault against a child and three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Laing denied the offences throughout the investigation, however, a jury found him guilty following a trial in March 2025.

He was sentenced on Friday April 11 at York Crown Court, where he was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and issued with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and Restraining Order.

Investigating officer, Police Staff Investigator, Lorraine Whipp, of Harrogate Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “Laing has taken away the childhood of his victims, abusing them in the worst way possible.

“Laing denied the offences throughout the whole investigation, therefore making his victims face the trauma of giving evidence against him in court, despite the fact he did not take the stand himself to face cross examination during the trial.

“The children have been incredibly brave reporting what happened to them.

“They found the court process extremely difficult, and it will, no doubt, have a lasting impact on them.

“In their own words, he has ruined their life, and although they are glad they are now safe and no-one can hurt them, it has also affected their trust in men.

“I sincerely hope that the children can put this horrendous abuse and the experience behind them with the help of the agencies who are supporting them and live happy lives knowing that their abuser can no longer harm them.

“I also hope that this outcome encourages other victims of abuse to come forward and know that they will be believed, listened to and supported throughout the Police and court process.”

Reporting rape and sexual abuse - no matter how long ago it happened

Make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

IDAS is an independent charity that supports victims of sexual violence and abuse regardless of whether you have reported it to the police.

Sexual Violence Help and Advice

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111or at Childline | Childline

Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC)

If you prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger, can contact North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362 or visit acerhousesarc.co.uk

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.