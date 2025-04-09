Ring doorbell footage released following burglary in Harrogate
It happened at a home on Lilac Grove between 11pm on Sunday April 6 and 6am on Monday April 7.
The house has been entered and a black leather wallet, as well as two Samsung galaxy A8 tablets (one pink and one black) were taken.
Police are asking anyone who recognises the person pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michael Cullen.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250061208 when passing on information.