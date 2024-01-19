REVEALED: Harrogate was worst place for drink and drug driving across North Yorkshire during festive period

A targeted approach by North Yorkshire Police to catch drivers under the influence or drugs or alcohol has led to a higher percentage of offenders being caught over the festive period.

A total of 731 roadside tests were completed during December, with 18.6 per cent of those testing positive and being over the limit for drink or drug driving - a 6.9 per cent increase from the same period in 2022.

The reason drivers were stopped and asked to provide a sample included committing a moving traffic offence (522), suspicion (138) and being involved in a collision (71).

Arrests took place in the following areas:

Harrogate was the worst place for drink and drug driving across North Yorkshire during the festive period

Harrogate – 21 per cent

Scarborough – 19 per cent

York – 16 per cent

Selby – 13 per cent

Hambleton – 13 per cent

Rydale – 7 per cent

Richmond – 6 per cent

Hambleton – 5 per cent

Out of those arrested, 76 per cent were male and 24 per cent were female.

There were no drink or drug related fatal collisions throughout the period of the campaign.

The majority of vehicles stopped were cars, but officers also tested drivers and riders of motorcycles, Large Goods Vehicles, Heavy Goods Vehicles, agricultural vehicles and e-scooters.

The highest reading taken during a roadside test was 118, with the person given a 28-month disqualification and a fine at York Magistrates Court.

Chief Inspector Alex Butterfield, from Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “When it comes to catching those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, help from the public is key and I want to thank every single person who provided information.

"This information very well may have prevented someone being unnecessarily killed or injured on our roads.

“Serious conversations can be difficult or awkward but they may just save a life.

"I would urge you to start a conversation with family and friends to not take that risk.

“The impact on those convicted can result in imprisonment, fines, disqualification, loss of employment, financial difficulties, and in the worst case scenario the guilt of killing or seriously injuring someone.”

If you suspect someone of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you are always urged to call it in.

You can contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or 999 if the risk is imminent.