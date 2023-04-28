Stuart Norris Berry, 74, appeared on Friday in front of Harrogate magistrates at the same court where he used to prosecute and defend cases himself before retiring from the legal profession in 2021.

The court was told that Berry, of Stone Rings Lane, Harrogate, was in a relationship with the woman which ended in May 2021. She had asked for him not to contact her thereafter, but he is alleged to have sent emails and letters to her and called and visited her home.

The court was told that on one occasion, the woman was sitting with friends at Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate, where both parties were members, when Berry approached her and said he ‘wanted a word’. She said the conversation was ‘unexpected’ and told him to leave her alone after he said he did not understand their situation.

Stuart Berry was a solicitor in Harrogate for many years

Berry pleaded not guilty to stalking and his case was sent to York Magistrates Court for summary trial in June.