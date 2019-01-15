Rare James Bond 10p coin stolen in Ripon burglary

Thieves stole items including a rare James Bond coin during a break-in at a home in Ripon.

The burglary happened in Harrogate Road, sometime between 9am and 6pm yesterday (Monday).

Harrogate Road, Ripon. Picture: Google.

A number of rare coins were stolen from the property, including a 007 James Bond 10p coin.

North Yorkshire Police has today appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

