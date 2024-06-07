Rapid response by police officers leads to quadruple arrest following attempted burglary in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A resident’s night-time vigilance – and a rapid response by police officers – has led to the arrest of four burglary suspects in Harrogate.

In the early hours of Thursday (June 6), police received a call from a member of the public on Knaresborough Road, reporting they could see a number of suspects inside a parked car.

The suspects then left the car and went to a nearby house and tried the door handle, but when they could not get in, they ran off.

Officers were dispatched to the scene immediately, arriving while the caller was still on the line.

They quickly found and arrested three male suspects, aged 18, 15 and 14, all on suspicion of attempted burglary.

Two suspects made off and enquiries continued.

An 18-year-old man was located at a nearby property and also arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary.

The owner of the car and house was spoken to and it appeared that the car’s glove box was searched, but nothing was stolen.