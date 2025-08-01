Railway sleeper causes collision on A1(M) near Wetherby
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A1 (M) Southbound near Junction 46, Wetherby.
It happened at 12:30pm on Tuesday July 29 when a Volvo XC90 colliding with a wooden railway sleeper that was in the middle of the southbound lane.
There was considerable damage to the vehicle but no injuries.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage in trying to locate the vehicle carrying the wooden sleeper prior to the incident.
Anyone who can help is asked to email [email protected] if you can or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Colin Irvine.
Quote reference 12250141040 when passing on information.